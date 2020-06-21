3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Custom single story home available in a gated community known as Las Palmas Condominiums. This home offers a community pool; easy to maintain landscaping; 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, double garage plus more. High ceilings with an open layout. Gorgeous designer kitchen with recessed lights, decorative ceiling, stainless steel appliance package, wine rack, pantry, and granite counters with tile backsplash. Spacious master suite; bathroom includes separate shower/tub, and dual sinks. Don't miss out! See it today!