All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:47 AM

3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane

3676 Grand Cayman Ln · (915) 229-5927
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3676 Grand Cayman Ln, El Paso, TX 79936
Montana West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Custom single story home available in a gated community known as Las Palmas Condominiums. This home offers a community pool; easy to maintain landscaping; 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, double garage plus more. High ceilings with an open layout. Gorgeous designer kitchen with recessed lights, decorative ceiling, stainless steel appliance package, wine rack, pantry, and granite counters with tile backsplash. Spacious master suite; bathroom includes separate shower/tub, and dual sinks. Don't miss out! See it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane have any available units?
3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane have?
Some of 3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane does offer parking.
Does 3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane has a pool.
Does 3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane have accessible units?
No, 3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3676 GRAND CAYMAN Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave
El Paso, TX 79930
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr
El Paso, TX 79936
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St
El Paso, TX 79925
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street
El Paso, TX 79912
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr
El Paso, TX 79902
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Pet Friendly Places
El Paso Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity