3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL Available 07/01/20 SPACIOUS AND ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This elegant two-story Eastside home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, multiple living areas, a breakfast area, formal dining room, dry bar, fireplace, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash, spacious master bedroom with large bathroom and walk-in closet, front landscaping, double-attached garage, refrigerated air, spacious backyard with covered back patio and built-in grill. Located on a cul-de-sac near the intersection of Joe Battle Blvd and Edgemere Blvd, this home provides easy access to Loop 375, I10, and Fort Bliss.



(RLNE3464021)