3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL

3652 Maya Lizabeth Place · No Longer Available
Location

3652 Maya Lizabeth Place, El Paso, TX 79938
El Dorado East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL Available 07/01/20 SPACIOUS AND ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This elegant two-story Eastside home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, multiple living areas, a breakfast area, formal dining room, dry bar, fireplace, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash, spacious master bedroom with large bathroom and walk-in closet, front landscaping, double-attached garage, refrigerated air, spacious backyard with covered back patio and built-in grill. Located on a cul-de-sac near the intersection of Joe Battle Blvd and Edgemere Blvd, this home provides easy access to Loop 375, I10, and Fort Bliss.

(RLNE3464021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL have any available units?
3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL have?
Some of 3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL currently offering any rent specials?
3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL is pet friendly.
Does 3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL offer parking?
Yes, 3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL does offer parking.
Does 3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL have a pool?
No, 3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL does not have a pool.
Does 3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL have accessible units?
No, 3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL does not have accessible units.
Does 3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL does not have units with dishwashers.
