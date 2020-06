Amenities

Come and view this lovely single story home with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and living room with built in shelves and fireplace. Kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance and lot of cabinets space. Ceramic tile thru out home and bedrooms with wood floors, no carpet. Bedrooms with walk closets. Master bath with double sink and shower with separate bath. Backyard with covered patio and extra storage. Close to shopping centers and El Dorado High School.