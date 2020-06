Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Well maintained and updated in established neighborhood. Close to schools, bus lines, shopping, restaurants, services, amenities, Ft. Bliss, parks. Enjoy the cool pool in a lush private setting including large covered patio. Hardwood flooring, updated lighting and appliances are just 2 of the features of this comfortable home. Light and bright kitchen with island, dining area, den and formal living room. Come see for yourself.