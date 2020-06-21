All apartments in El Paso
3212 Tierra Pura Place

3212 Tierra Pura Place · (915) 637-0462
Location

3212 Tierra Pura Place, El Paso, TX 79938
Tierra Humida

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Conveniently located behind Providence East in a quiet cul de sac, this 2 story home is a beautiful find on the Far East Side! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Refrigerated A/C keeps this large home cool during the hot El Paso summers. Tiled bathroom, kitchen, & living areas, this home has plush carpeting in the bedrooms and hardwood floors in the upstairs loft. The Master Bdrm has a large jet-tub & his/hers vanities. The 2 other bedrooms are both very large and have built in shelving. The downstairs has a fireplace. Large backyard with xeriscape for easy maintenance. Double garage. All applicants must pass credit check. $35 NON REFUNDABLE application fee required of every occupant ages 18 and up. Security Deposit must be paid in full. 6 or 12 month lease required. Utilities are not included in the rent. Tenant must provide their own refrigerator. Outdoor pets allowed with a Pet Agreement & 1 time NON REFUNDABLE Pet Fee of $100 per pet. NO Indoor pets allowed. Available 07/1/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 100
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Tierra Pura Place have any available units?
3212 Tierra Pura Place has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 Tierra Pura Place have?
Some of 3212 Tierra Pura Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 Tierra Pura Place currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Tierra Pura Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Tierra Pura Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3212 Tierra Pura Place is pet friendly.
Does 3212 Tierra Pura Place offer parking?
Yes, 3212 Tierra Pura Place does offer parking.
Does 3212 Tierra Pura Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 Tierra Pura Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Tierra Pura Place have a pool?
No, 3212 Tierra Pura Place does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Tierra Pura Place have accessible units?
No, 3212 Tierra Pura Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Tierra Pura Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3212 Tierra Pura Place has units with dishwashers.
