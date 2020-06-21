3212 Tierra Pura Place

Amenities

Conveniently located behind Providence East in a quiet cul de sac, this 2 story home is a beautiful find on the Far East Side! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Refrigerated A/C keeps this large home cool during the hot El Paso summers. Tiled bathroom, kitchen, & living areas, this home has plush carpeting in the bedrooms and hardwood floors in the upstairs loft. The Master Bdrm has a large jet-tub & his/hers vanities. The 2 other bedrooms are both very large and have built in shelving. The downstairs has a fireplace. Large backyard with xeriscape for easy maintenance. Double garage. All applicants must pass credit check. $35 NON REFUNDABLE application fee required of every occupant ages 18 and up. Security Deposit must be paid in full. 6 or 12 month lease required. Utilities are not included in the rent. Tenant must provide their own refrigerator. Outdoor pets allowed with a Pet Agreement & 1 time NON REFUNDABLE Pet Fee of $100 per pet. NO Indoor pets allowed. Available 07/1/20.