All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 320 BARBAREE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
320 BARBAREE Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

320 BARBAREE Drive

320 Barbaree Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

320 Barbaree Drive, El Paso, TX 79912
Upper Mesa Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS Remodeled ranch style home sitting on the westside mountain top. Open layout with views in almost every room! Right off of Mesa Hills and VERY CLOSE TO UTEP, MESA, SUNLAND PARK MALL). Features Granite countertops throughout, Travertine and Cantera tile accents in the home. Located in a quite cul de sac street perfect for people who love their privacy. If you're looking for a great rental property to call home this is a MUST SEE. Call today for more info or to coordinate a property visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 BARBAREE Drive have any available units?
320 BARBAREE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 BARBAREE Drive have?
Some of 320 BARBAREE Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 BARBAREE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
320 BARBAREE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 BARBAREE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 320 BARBAREE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 320 BARBAREE Drive offer parking?
No, 320 BARBAREE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 320 BARBAREE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 BARBAREE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 BARBAREE Drive have a pool?
No, 320 BARBAREE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 320 BARBAREE Drive have accessible units?
No, 320 BARBAREE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 320 BARBAREE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 BARBAREE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St
El Paso, TX 79925
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street
El Paso, TX 79912
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St
El Paso, TX 79930
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr
El Paso, TX 79902
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Pet Friendly Places
El Paso Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso