Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel dog park air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

2800 PASILLO ROCK PL Available 06/15/20 BEAUTIFUL EASTSIDE HOME FOR RENT - This beautiful, pet friendly, well-maintained Eastside home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, master bath with double vanity, kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances, front landscaping, double-attached garage, covered back patio, partial back landscaping with lawn, and refrigerated air. Located just southeast of the intersection of Pebble Hills Blvd and N Zaragoza Rd on El Pasos dynamic Eastside, this home is walking distance from the Tierra Buena Dog Park, and offers easy access to I10, Loop 375, Fort Bliss, and a range of shopping and entertainment opportunities



(RLNE2410431)