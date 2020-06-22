All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 2800 PASILLO ROCK PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
2800 PASILLO ROCK PL
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2800 PASILLO ROCK PL

2800 Pasillo Rock Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2800 Pasillo Rock Pl, El Paso, TX 79938

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
2800 PASILLO ROCK PL Available 06/15/20 BEAUTIFUL EASTSIDE HOME FOR RENT - This beautiful, pet friendly, well-maintained Eastside home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, master bath with double vanity, kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances, front landscaping, double-attached garage, covered back patio, partial back landscaping with lawn, and refrigerated air. Located just southeast of the intersection of Pebble Hills Blvd and N Zaragoza Rd on El Pasos dynamic Eastside, this home is walking distance from the Tierra Buena Dog Park, and offers easy access to I10, Loop 375, Fort Bliss, and a range of shopping and entertainment opportunities

(RLNE2410431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 PASILLO ROCK PL have any available units?
2800 PASILLO ROCK PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 PASILLO ROCK PL have?
Some of 2800 PASILLO ROCK PL's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 PASILLO ROCK PL currently offering any rent specials?
2800 PASILLO ROCK PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 PASILLO ROCK PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 PASILLO ROCK PL is pet friendly.
Does 2800 PASILLO ROCK PL offer parking?
Yes, 2800 PASILLO ROCK PL does offer parking.
Does 2800 PASILLO ROCK PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 PASILLO ROCK PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 PASILLO ROCK PL have a pool?
No, 2800 PASILLO ROCK PL does not have a pool.
Does 2800 PASILLO ROCK PL have accessible units?
No, 2800 PASILLO ROCK PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 PASILLO ROCK PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 PASILLO ROCK PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St
El Paso, TX 79925
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr
El Paso, TX 79902
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Pet Friendly Places
El Paso Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso