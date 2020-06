Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

The Sanctuary At Shasta offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability. Located at 239 Shasta Dive in West El Paso, this property, the views and amenities are unmatched. Included on the property is gated access to the parking lot, a fitness center, and granite countertops and double vanities in the master. The professional leasing staff will assist you in finding your ideal place. So get a head start on your move. Welcome home.