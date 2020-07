Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

2260 TIERRA DE PAZ Available 07/30/20 2260 TIERRA DE PAZ WAY - Lovely two story home with four bedrooms, two full baths, living/dining room combo and laundry room. Master bedroom upstairs with bathroom. Ceramic tile thru home except one bedroom. Backyard with covered patio and cement slap with grass landscaping. Close to shopping center and hospital. Easy access to Loop 375.



(RLNE4343495)