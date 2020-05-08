215 N STANTON Street

Amenities

oven

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities

ElectriCity introduces the Martin Lofts, 40 brand-new urban lofts situated in the heart of downtown El Paso. Combining unique, modern design elements with carefully preserved classic architecture, the building blends history with contemporary features. The Martin Lofts deliver a true, vibrant downtown experience, complete with spacious apartments, nearby retail businesses, restaurants, bars, office space, cultural institutions, public art and more. Combining unique, modern design elements with carefully preserved classic architecture, the building blends history with contemporary features, including top of the line urban materials, large windows offering natural light and expansive Downtown views, and much more. AVAILABLE for showing DECEMBER 1st