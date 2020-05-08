All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 215 N STANTON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
215 N STANTON Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:41 PM

215 N STANTON Street

215 North Stanton Street · (915) 317-8845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

215 North Stanton Street, El Paso, TX 79901
Downtown El Paso

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 406C · Avail. now

$1,474

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
ElectriCity introduces the Martin Lofts, 40 brand-new urban lofts situated in the heart of downtown El Paso. Combining unique, modern design elements with carefully preserved classic architecture, the building blends history with contemporary features. The Martin Lofts deliver a true, vibrant downtown experience, complete with spacious apartments, nearby retail businesses, restaurants, bars, office space, cultural institutions, public art and more. Combining unique, modern design elements with carefully preserved classic architecture, the building blends history with contemporary features, including top of the line urban materials, large windows offering natural light and expansive Downtown views, and much more. AVAILABLE for showing DECEMBER 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 N STANTON Street have any available units?
215 N STANTON Street has a unit available for $1,474 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
Is 215 N STANTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 N STANTON Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 N STANTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 N STANTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 215 N STANTON Street offer parking?
No, 215 N STANTON Street does not offer parking.
Does 215 N STANTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 N STANTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 N STANTON Street have a pool?
No, 215 N STANTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 N STANTON Street have accessible units?
No, 215 N STANTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 N STANTON Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 N STANTON Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 N STANTON Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 N STANTON Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 215 N STANTON Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St
El Paso, TX 79925
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd
El Paso, TX 79925
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St
El Paso, TX 79930
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd
El Paso, TX 79936
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Pet Friendly Places
El Paso Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity