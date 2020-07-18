Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly pool

1996 Gus Moran Available 08/08/20 - Beautiful East El Paso REFRIG A/C single story home located in gorgeous neighborhood! Large sunken living room with wood flooring, built in shelving and fireplace. Formal dining room. Big kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space with breakfast area. Plantation shutters throughout home. Large master with access to backyard, walk in closet and dual sink bathroom. Backyard perfect for outdoor entertaining. Pool comes with professional cleaning and maintenance included with rent. Home is located close to schools, parks and easy access to Ft. Bliss. A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. *Virtual Showings Available*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2259747)