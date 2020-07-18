All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 1996 Gus Moran.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
1996 Gus Moran
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1996 Gus Moran

1996 Gus Morgan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1996 Gus Morgan Street, El Paso, TX 79936
Vista Hills East

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
1996 Gus Moran Available 08/08/20 - Beautiful East El Paso REFRIG A/C single story home located in gorgeous neighborhood! Large sunken living room with wood flooring, built in shelving and fireplace. Formal dining room. Big kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space with breakfast area. Plantation shutters throughout home. Large master with access to backyard, walk in closet and dual sink bathroom. Backyard perfect for outdoor entertaining. Pool comes with professional cleaning and maintenance included with rent. Home is located close to schools, parks and easy access to Ft. Bliss. A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. *Virtual Showings Available*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2259747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1996 Gus Moran have any available units?
1996 Gus Moran doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 1996 Gus Moran have?
Some of 1996 Gus Moran's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1996 Gus Moran currently offering any rent specials?
1996 Gus Moran is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1996 Gus Moran pet-friendly?
Yes, 1996 Gus Moran is pet friendly.
Does 1996 Gus Moran offer parking?
No, 1996 Gus Moran does not offer parking.
Does 1996 Gus Moran have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1996 Gus Moran does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1996 Gus Moran have a pool?
Yes, 1996 Gus Moran has a pool.
Does 1996 Gus Moran have accessible units?
No, 1996 Gus Moran does not have accessible units.
Does 1996 Gus Moran have units with dishwashers?
No, 1996 Gus Moran does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct
El Paso, TX 79902
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr.
El Paso, TX 79925
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr
El Paso, TX 79902
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolsEl Paso Dog Friendly Apartments
El Paso Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Horizon City, TX
Socorro, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mesa HillsStonehaven
Remcon
Los Paseos

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso