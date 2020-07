Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated! Fresh paint - interior & exterior, new carpet & new fixtures. This 2393 sqft Beauty is ready for a new family. 3 Bedrooms/3 Bathrooms , 2 Living Rooms and a Loft, Fireplace, Breakfast area & Dining Room, Double Car Garage plus Balcony. Home is surrounded by Glorious mountains on a corner lot & cul de sac. Conveniently located for easy access to highway, restaurants, schools, entertainment plus so much more. Minutes away from Ft. Bliss.