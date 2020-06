Amenities

1601 Murchison Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 is a medical office built in 2001. The property is close to downtown near hospitals and in the medical district.



According to the El Paso public records, the property at 1601 Murchison Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 has approximately 3,316 square feet. The office includes 5 medical rooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 storage rooms, 2 offices, a kitchen, reception office and reception area.



Rent Amount: $13.50 per square foot base rent + $4.50 per square foot NNN.