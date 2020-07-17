Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1497 DUNLIN PL Available 07/20/20 SPACIOUS AND ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This stylish Eastside home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, two living areas, open floor plan, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and elegant wood cabinetry, fireplace, spacious master bedroom with huge master bathroom and direct access to balcony, refrigerated air, double-attached garage, landscaped front yard, and a spacious backyard with a covered patio. Located near the intersection of Vista Del Sol Dr and Loop 375, this home provides easy access to I10 and Fort Bliss.



(RLNE5891728)