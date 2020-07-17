All apartments in El Paso
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1497 DUNLIN PL

1497 Dunlin Place · (915) 591-4636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1497 Dunlin Place, El Paso, TX 79928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1497 DUNLIN PL · Avail. Jul 20

$1,650

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2242 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1497 DUNLIN PL Available 07/20/20 SPACIOUS AND ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This stylish Eastside home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, two living areas, open floor plan, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and elegant wood cabinetry, fireplace, spacious master bedroom with huge master bathroom and direct access to balcony, refrigerated air, double-attached garage, landscaped front yard, and a spacious backyard with a covered patio. Located near the intersection of Vista Del Sol Dr and Loop 375, this home provides easy access to I10 and Fort Bliss.

(RLNE5891728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1497 DUNLIN PL have any available units?
1497 DUNLIN PL has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 1497 DUNLIN PL have?
Some of 1497 DUNLIN PL's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1497 DUNLIN PL currently offering any rent specials?
1497 DUNLIN PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1497 DUNLIN PL pet-friendly?
No, 1497 DUNLIN PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 1497 DUNLIN PL offer parking?
Yes, 1497 DUNLIN PL offers parking.
Does 1497 DUNLIN PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1497 DUNLIN PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1497 DUNLIN PL have a pool?
No, 1497 DUNLIN PL does not have a pool.
Does 1497 DUNLIN PL have accessible units?
No, 1497 DUNLIN PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1497 DUNLIN PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1497 DUNLIN PL does not have units with dishwashers.
