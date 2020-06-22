All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 14804 SUNNY LAND.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
14804 SUNNY LAND
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

14804 SUNNY LAND

14804 Sunny Land Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14804 Sunny Land Avenue, El Paso, TX 79938

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Come and view this lovely single story home with an open floor plan. This home features three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room with fireplace. Kitchen with island, granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances included. Living room with built in entertainment center, high ceilings, and wood shutters on all windows. Master bedroom with large walk in closet and master bath with double sink. Water softener for house and tankless water heater. Nice landscape in backyard with covered patio, automated sprinkler system and natural gas hook up for the grill. Close to schools and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14804 SUNNY LAND have any available units?
14804 SUNNY LAND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 14804 SUNNY LAND have?
Some of 14804 SUNNY LAND's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14804 SUNNY LAND currently offering any rent specials?
14804 SUNNY LAND isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14804 SUNNY LAND pet-friendly?
No, 14804 SUNNY LAND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 14804 SUNNY LAND offer parking?
No, 14804 SUNNY LAND does not offer parking.
Does 14804 SUNNY LAND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14804 SUNNY LAND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14804 SUNNY LAND have a pool?
No, 14804 SUNNY LAND does not have a pool.
Does 14804 SUNNY LAND have accessible units?
No, 14804 SUNNY LAND does not have accessible units.
Does 14804 SUNNY LAND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14804 SUNNY LAND has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave
El Paso, TX 79930
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St
El Paso, TX 79925
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd
El Paso, TX 79925
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St
El Paso, TX 79930
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr
El Paso, TX 79902

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Pet Friendly Places
El Paso Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso