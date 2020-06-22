14804 SUNNY LAND

Amenities

Come and view this lovely single story home with an open floor plan. This home features three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room with fireplace. Kitchen with island, granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances included. Living room with built in entertainment center, high ceilings, and wood shutters on all windows. Master bedroom with large walk in closet and master bath with double sink. Water softener for house and tankless water heater. Nice landscape in backyard with covered patio, automated sprinkler system and natural gas hook up for the grill. Close to schools and shopping centers.