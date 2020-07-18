14736 oldenberg Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful single level home in far-east El Paso. Welcoming entry followed by the dining area and into a spacious living space. All open to the kitchen; stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, recessed lighting, pantry closet, and large breakfast bar. Refrigerated air and shutters throughout the house. Landscaped front, and backyard is ready for entertainment suited with a large covered patio and artificial grass. Close to shopping, schools, and not far from Ft. Bliss. HVAC tenant benefit package included. Please have renter's insurance ready when applying. Applications are via our website: www.reliantmanager.com