Last updated July 18 2020 at 11:01 PM

14736 oldenberg Court

14736 Oldenburg Court · (915) 227-5630
Location

14736 Oldenburg Court, El Paso, TX 79938

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,415

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1629 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful single level home in far-east El Paso. Welcoming entry followed by the dining area and into a spacious living space. All open to the kitchen; stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, recessed lighting, pantry closet, and large breakfast bar. Refrigerated air and shutters throughout the house. Landscaped front, and backyard is ready for entertainment suited with a large covered patio and artificial grass. Close to shopping, schools, and not far from Ft. Bliss. HVAC tenant benefit package included. Please have renter's insurance ready when applying. Applications are via our website: www.reliantmanager.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14736 oldenberg Court have any available units?
14736 oldenberg Court has a unit available for $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 14736 oldenberg Court have?
Some of 14736 oldenberg Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14736 oldenberg Court currently offering any rent specials?
14736 oldenberg Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14736 oldenberg Court pet-friendly?
No, 14736 oldenberg Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 14736 oldenberg Court offer parking?
No, 14736 oldenberg Court does not offer parking.
Does 14736 oldenberg Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14736 oldenberg Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14736 oldenberg Court have a pool?
No, 14736 oldenberg Court does not have a pool.
Does 14736 oldenberg Court have accessible units?
No, 14736 oldenberg Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14736 oldenberg Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14736 oldenberg Court has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 14736 oldenberg Court?
