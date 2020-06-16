All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 1471 GENE TORRES Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
1471 GENE TORRES Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:41 PM

1471 GENE TORRES Drive

1471 Gene Torres Drive · (915) 740-9865
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1471 Gene Torres Drive, El Paso, TX 79936
Stone Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Dream no more your Summer's desires are answered! This breath of fresh air 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home! Fully remodeled with the Master bedroom conveniently located on the first floor. Did I mention the fabulous POOL to spend your summer evenings in! Not to mention the REFRIGERATED AIR ready for your family's comfort. Conveniently located just 10 minutes from I-10, 375, gyms, shopping centers, night life and restaurants. Just 20 minutes from Ft. Bliss and William Beaumont Army Medical Center! HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 08-03-2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1471 GENE TORRES Drive have any available units?
1471 GENE TORRES Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 1471 GENE TORRES Drive have?
Some of 1471 GENE TORRES Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1471 GENE TORRES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1471 GENE TORRES Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1471 GENE TORRES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1471 GENE TORRES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 1471 GENE TORRES Drive offer parking?
No, 1471 GENE TORRES Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1471 GENE TORRES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1471 GENE TORRES Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1471 GENE TORRES Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1471 GENE TORRES Drive has a pool.
Does 1471 GENE TORRES Drive have accessible units?
No, 1471 GENE TORRES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1471 GENE TORRES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1471 GENE TORRES Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1471 GENE TORRES Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St
El Paso, TX 79925
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street
El Paso, TX 79912
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr.
El Paso, TX 79925
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd
El Paso, TX 79925
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Pet Friendly Places
El Paso Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity