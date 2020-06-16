1471 GENE TORRES Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Dream no more your Summer's desires are answered! This breath of fresh air 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home! Fully remodeled with the Master bedroom conveniently located on the first floor. Did I mention the fabulous POOL to spend your summer evenings in! Not to mention the REFRIGERATED AIR ready for your family's comfort. Conveniently located just 10 minutes from I-10, 375, gyms, shopping centers, night life and restaurants. Just 20 minutes from Ft. Bliss and William Beaumont Army Medical Center! HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 08-03-2020!