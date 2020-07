Amenities

Come and view this well taken care come with an open floor plan. This home features three bedrooms, two full baths and kitchen with an island and all stainless steel appliances included. Ceramic tile and living room with fireplace. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath with double sink and shower with separate tub. Nice curb appeal with artificial grass in front. Close to shopping centers, park and walking distance to school.