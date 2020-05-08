All apartments in El Paso
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:13 PM

1451 CASSATT Place

1451 Cassat Place · (915) 229-5927
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1451 Cassat Place, El Paso, TX 79936
Americas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1731 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMING SOON mid July! Beautiful 2 story in East El Pas 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, gorgeous living area with vaulted ceilings, wood floors and cozy fireplace. Kitchen comes fully equipped with updated appliances and brand new granite counters! Breakfast area and formal dining area too! Upstairs is a spacious loft area and 2 spare bedrooms with separate bathroom. Master is downstairs and has walk in in closet, private bathroom with dual vanity and garden tub. Extra half bath downstairs. Utility room has washer and dryer connections and access to 2 car garage. Home conveniently located on a corner lot in the Vista Del Sol Subdivision near schools, parks, shopping & Ft. Bliss. Don't wait! Call today! Currently Tenant Occupied until 06/30. Due to COVID-19 precautions, showings will only be allowed once your Application is Approved. Available for move in mid July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 CASSATT Place have any available units?
1451 CASSATT Place has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 1451 CASSATT Place have?
Some of 1451 CASSATT Place's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1451 CASSATT Place currently offering any rent specials?
1451 CASSATT Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 CASSATT Place pet-friendly?
No, 1451 CASSATT Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 1451 CASSATT Place offer parking?
Yes, 1451 CASSATT Place does offer parking.
Does 1451 CASSATT Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1451 CASSATT Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 CASSATT Place have a pool?
No, 1451 CASSATT Place does not have a pool.
Does 1451 CASSATT Place have accessible units?
No, 1451 CASSATT Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 CASSATT Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1451 CASSATT Place has units with dishwashers.
