1451 CASSATT Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

COMING SOON mid July! Beautiful 2 story in East El Pas 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, gorgeous living area with vaulted ceilings, wood floors and cozy fireplace. Kitchen comes fully equipped with updated appliances and brand new granite counters! Breakfast area and formal dining area too! Upstairs is a spacious loft area and 2 spare bedrooms with separate bathroom. Master is downstairs and has walk in in closet, private bathroom with dual vanity and garden tub. Extra half bath downstairs. Utility room has washer and dryer connections and access to 2 car garage. Home conveniently located on a corner lot in the Vista Del Sol Subdivision near schools, parks, shopping & Ft. Bliss. Don't wait! Call today! Currently Tenant Occupied until 06/30. Due to COVID-19 precautions, showings will only be allowed once your Application is Approved. Available for move in mid July.