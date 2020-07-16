Amenities

14274 WOODS POINT AVE Available 07/06/20 ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME FOR RENT - This elegant two-story Eastside home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, double-attached garage, front landscaping, and a spacious backyard with partial landscaping for easy maintenance. Located near the intersection of Rich Beem Blvd and Pebble Hills Blvd, this home offers easy access to the Tierra Buena Dog Park, Loop 375, I10, Montana Ave, Fort Bliss, and a range of shopping and entertainment opportunities.



(RLNE3915101)