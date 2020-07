Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher oven refrigerator

Looking for a single level home with a super nice kitchen, good size living room and a master bedroom to relax in? Then look no further than this gorgeous home that is equipped with all the kitchen appliances to include the refrigerator, washer and dryer plus water softener too. Home is lanscaped on both front and back yards and of course you will enjoy the cool refrigerated air too. Make sure you put this one on the list to see