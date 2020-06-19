14226 Fabled Point Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home in East El Paso. The open and spacious living room/breakfast area is great for family gatherings and entertaining guest. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a freestanding gas range, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. There is plenty of counter space and a pantry for storage. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, and master bath with separate tub and shower. The other three bedrooms are spacious, there is lots of room for everyone! Out back has a covered patio and a storage shed. Call to view this adorable home! *PETS ARE ALLOWED**Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.*