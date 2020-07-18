14224 Silver Point Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Available August 1. Amazing two level home in far-east El Paso. Spacious living area and ample dining space. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinetry. Master down, and three rooms upstairs along with a full bath and a loft. Landscaped front, and fully beautifully done backyard (bbq grill not included). Close to schools, shopping, and Ft. Bliss. HVAC tenant benefit package included. Washer/dryer not included. Please have renter's insurance ready when applying. Applications are via our website: www.reliantmanager.com