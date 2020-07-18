All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 14224 Silver Point Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
14224 Silver Point Avenue
Last updated July 18 2020 at 11:01 PM

14224 Silver Point Avenue

14224 Silver Point Avenue · (915) 227-5630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14224 Silver Point Avenue, El Paso, TX 79938

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1794 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Available August 1. Amazing two level home in far-east El Paso. Spacious living area and ample dining space. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinetry. Master down, and three rooms upstairs along with a full bath and a loft. Landscaped front, and fully beautifully done backyard (bbq grill not included). Close to schools, shopping, and Ft. Bliss. HVAC tenant benefit package included. Washer/dryer not included. Please have renter's insurance ready when applying. Applications are via our website: www.reliantmanager.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14224 Silver Point Avenue have any available units?
14224 Silver Point Avenue has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 14224 Silver Point Avenue have?
Some of 14224 Silver Point Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14224 Silver Point Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14224 Silver Point Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14224 Silver Point Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14224 Silver Point Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 14224 Silver Point Avenue offer parking?
No, 14224 Silver Point Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14224 Silver Point Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14224 Silver Point Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14224 Silver Point Avenue have a pool?
No, 14224 Silver Point Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14224 Silver Point Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14224 Silver Point Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14224 Silver Point Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14224 Silver Point Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 14224 Silver Point Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave
El Paso, TX 79930
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct
El Paso, TX 79902
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street
El Paso, TX 79912
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St
El Paso, TX 79930
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolsEl Paso Dog Friendly Apartments
El Paso Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Horizon City, TX
Socorro, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mesa HillsStonehaven
Remcon
Los Paseos

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity