14028 Tierra Cara Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Far Eastside. Spacious 2 story property is located in a Cul-De-Sac. It has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a formal living and dining room combo, a family room with fireplace and an open kitchen along with an office downstairs. There is RV parking, custom wrought iron gates, stained concrete flooring, custom kitchen countertops, REFRIGERATED AIR and plantation shutters throughout the home. All bedrooms are upstairs.There is an over-sized master bedroom with a private sitting area, walk in closets, master bath includes a separate bath and shower and double sinks. This home is a must see! Call Jessica at (915)252-4750 and schedule a viewing today!!