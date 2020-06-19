All apartments in El Paso
14028 Tierra Cara Dr
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:27 AM

14028 Tierra Cara Dr

14028 Tierra Cara Way · (915) 252-4750
Location

14028 Tierra Cara Way, El Paso, TX 79938
Eastview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2937 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Far Eastside. Spacious 2 story property is located in a Cul-De-Sac. It has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a formal living and dining room combo, a family room with fireplace and an open kitchen along with an office downstairs. There is RV parking, custom wrought iron gates, stained concrete flooring, custom kitchen countertops, REFRIGERATED AIR and plantation shutters throughout the home. All bedrooms are upstairs.There is an over-sized master bedroom with a private sitting area, walk in closets, master bath includes a separate bath and shower and double sinks. This home is a must see! Call Jessica at (915)252-4750 and schedule a viewing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14028 Tierra Cara Dr have any available units?
14028 Tierra Cara Dr has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 14028 Tierra Cara Dr have?
Some of 14028 Tierra Cara Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14028 Tierra Cara Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14028 Tierra Cara Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14028 Tierra Cara Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14028 Tierra Cara Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14028 Tierra Cara Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14028 Tierra Cara Dr does offer parking.
Does 14028 Tierra Cara Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14028 Tierra Cara Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14028 Tierra Cara Dr have a pool?
No, 14028 Tierra Cara Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14028 Tierra Cara Dr have accessible units?
No, 14028 Tierra Cara Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14028 Tierra Cara Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14028 Tierra Cara Dr has units with dishwashers.
