Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice home on the Northeast of El Paso, 15 mins to Fort Bliss. The home is spacious with all bedrooms are upstairs, with A/C unit, hardwood floors, and ceramic tile. The appliances include are the refrigerator, gas stove, and dishwasher. The formal dinning room and living room combo, home has a fireplace in the den. The backyard has a covered patio with high fences.