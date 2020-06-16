12709 Cozy Prairie Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Dazzling Eastside multi level home with refrigerated air located in prestigious 'Ventanas' subdivision. Home features living area, den, dining area, breakfast area, office/study/fifth bedroom, four bedrooms, three full bathrooms & two car garage. Among the many amenities included are granite counter tops, kitchen island, full stainless steel appliance package, covered patio & much more. Front & back yards are professionally landscaped. Home is located close to parks, schools, shopping, freeway access & Fort Bliss. Come view this home today as it is ready for immediate move in!