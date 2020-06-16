12709 Cozy Prairie Drive

Amenities
Dazzling Eastside multi level home with refrigerated air located in prestigious 'Ventanas' subdivision. Home features living area, den, dining area, breakfast area, office/study/fifth bedroom, four bedrooms, three full bathrooms & two car garage. Among the many amenities included are granite counter tops, kitchen island, full stainless steel appliance package, covered patio & much more. Front & back yards are professionally landscaped. Home is located close to parks, schools, shopping, freeway access & Fort Bliss. Come view this home today as it is ready for immediate move in!