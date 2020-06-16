All apartments in El Paso
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:48 PM

12709 Cozy Prairie Drive

12709 Cozy Prairie Ct · (915) 203-0786
Location

12709 Cozy Prairie Ct, El Paso, TX 79938

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2367 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dazzling Eastside multi level home with refrigerated air located in prestigious 'Ventanas' subdivision. Home features living area, den, dining area, breakfast area, office/study/fifth bedroom, four bedrooms, three full bathrooms & two car garage. Among the many amenities included are granite counter tops, kitchen island, full stainless steel appliance package, covered patio & much more. Front & back yards are professionally landscaped. Home is located close to parks, schools, shopping, freeway access & Fort Bliss. Come view this home today as it is ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12709 Cozy Prairie Drive have any available units?
12709 Cozy Prairie Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 12709 Cozy Prairie Drive have?
Some of 12709 Cozy Prairie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12709 Cozy Prairie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12709 Cozy Prairie Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12709 Cozy Prairie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12709 Cozy Prairie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 12709 Cozy Prairie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12709 Cozy Prairie Drive does offer parking.
Does 12709 Cozy Prairie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12709 Cozy Prairie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12709 Cozy Prairie Drive have a pool?
No, 12709 Cozy Prairie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12709 Cozy Prairie Drive have accessible units?
No, 12709 Cozy Prairie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12709 Cozy Prairie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12709 Cozy Prairie Drive has units with dishwashers.
