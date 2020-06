Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

12700 TIERRA MINA Available 07/03/20 12700 TIERRA MINA - Come and view this lovely two story home located in a corner lot. This home features three bedrooms plus loft, 2.5 baths, living room / dining room combo and kitchen with island that opens to family room. All bedroom are located upstairs with loft and family bath. Master bath with double sink. Nice rock landscaping in front and back with covered patio. Close to shopping centers and hospital. Easy access to Loop 375



(RLNE3822403)