Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

12352 TIERRA VOLCAN Available 08/03/20 12352 TIERRA VOLCAN - Come and view this cozy single story home with three bedrooms, two full baths, formal dining room and laundry room. Kitchen appliances included. Ceramic tile installed thru out home, no carpet. Rock landscaping in front and back. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Close to shopping centers and parks. Easy access to Loop 375.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1859076)