Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

12297 Sitting Bull Drive Available 07/10/20 - This stunning and spacious single-story in the gated Ranchos Del Sol community is an entertainers delight. This 2,862 sq.ft., 4 bedroom, 3 bath features a formal living/dining area as you enter and leads around to the gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, an island and a breakfast bar that connects to the large family room with tons of built-ins. Head to the master suite to relax and refresh in the full bath with a jet tub, separate shower, 2 walk-in closets and huge double vanities. There is also patio access from the suite. Other great features include refrigerated air, a utility room and beautiful vaulted ceilings throughout. The backyard is ready to transform into your own paradise and currently has low-maintenance rock landscaping. The covered back patio has plenty of room for hosting the next bbq, so call up all your friends and family. Located close to schools, parks, shopping and easy access to Ft. Bliss! A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. *Virtual Showings Available*



