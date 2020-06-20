All apartments in El Paso
12297 Sitting Bull Drive

Location

12297 Sitting Bull Drive, El Paso, TX 79936
Ranchos del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
12297 Sitting Bull Drive Available 07/10/20 - This stunning and spacious single-story in the gated Ranchos Del Sol community is an entertainers delight. This 2,862 sq.ft., 4 bedroom, 3 bath features a formal living/dining area as you enter and leads around to the gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, an island and a breakfast bar that connects to the large family room with tons of built-ins. Head to the master suite to relax and refresh in the full bath with a jet tub, separate shower, 2 walk-in closets and huge double vanities. There is also patio access from the suite. Other great features include refrigerated air, a utility room and beautiful vaulted ceilings throughout. The backyard is ready to transform into your own paradise and currently has low-maintenance rock landscaping. The covered back patio has plenty of room for hosting the next bbq, so call up all your friends and family. Located close to schools, parks, shopping and easy access to Ft. Bliss! A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. *Virtual Showings Available*

(RLNE4132908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12297 Sitting Bull Drive have any available units?
12297 Sitting Bull Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 12297 Sitting Bull Drive have?
Some of 12297 Sitting Bull Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12297 Sitting Bull Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12297 Sitting Bull Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12297 Sitting Bull Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12297 Sitting Bull Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12297 Sitting Bull Drive offer parking?
No, 12297 Sitting Bull Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12297 Sitting Bull Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12297 Sitting Bull Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12297 Sitting Bull Drive have a pool?
No, 12297 Sitting Bull Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12297 Sitting Bull Drive have accessible units?
No, 12297 Sitting Bull Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12297 Sitting Bull Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12297 Sitting Bull Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
