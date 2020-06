Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

This clean 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bath home has refrigerated air and is move-in ready. It features 2 living areas, dining room and a kitchen with a breakfast bar. All the bedrooms are upstairs and have laminate floors. The master bedroom has a private ensuite and high vaulted ceilings. This home is beautifully landscape front and back. The backyard has a dog run, a storage shed, landscaping and a covered porch. Come see it today.