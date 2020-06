Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated gym microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

Rare downtown refurbished and updated home. Full of old El Paso charm and ambience. Walk to UTEP and approx. 6 miles to Fort Bliss. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has real hardwood floors, living room, dining room. Kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave and stackable washer and dryer. Breakfast area off kitchen with sizable pantry. A bonus room could be used as 4th bedroom, office, study or exercise room. Side and back parking. Front landscaped.