11217 William McCool Street

Beautiful two level home in Northeast El Paso. Two spacious living areas, and ample dining space. Stainless steel appliances included, pantry closet, and plenty of cabinetry. All rooms upstairs along with a huge loft (2nd living). Landscaped front, and grass out back. 5 ton refrigerated A/C unit. HVAC filter subscription service included. Close to shopping, schools, and Ft. Bliss. Please have renter's insurance ready when applying. Applications are via our website: www.reliantmanager.com