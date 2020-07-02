All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 11217 William McCool Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
11217 William McCool Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:46 PM

11217 William McCool Street

11217 William Mccool Street · (915) 227-5630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11217 William Mccool Street, El Paso, TX 79934
Cooperstown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,370

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1958 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful two level home in Northeast El Paso. Two spacious living areas, and ample dining space. Stainless steel appliances included, pantry closet, and plenty of cabinetry. All rooms upstairs along with a huge loft (2nd living). Landscaped front, and grass out back. 5 ton refrigerated A/C unit. HVAC filter subscription service included. Close to shopping, schools, and Ft. Bliss. Please have renter's insurance ready when applying. Applications are via our website: www.reliantmanager.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11217 William McCool Street have any available units?
11217 William McCool Street has a unit available for $1,370 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
Is 11217 William McCool Street currently offering any rent specials?
11217 William McCool Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11217 William McCool Street pet-friendly?
No, 11217 William McCool Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 11217 William McCool Street offer parking?
No, 11217 William McCool Street does not offer parking.
Does 11217 William McCool Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11217 William McCool Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11217 William McCool Street have a pool?
No, 11217 William McCool Street does not have a pool.
Does 11217 William McCool Street have accessible units?
No, 11217 William McCool Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11217 William McCool Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11217 William McCool Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11217 William McCool Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11217 William McCool Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11217 William McCool Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street
El Paso, TX 79912
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr.
El Paso, TX 79925
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St
El Paso, TX 79930
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolsEl Paso Dog Friendly Apartments
El Paso Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Horizon City, TX
Socorro, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mesa HillsStonehaven
Remcon
Los Paseos

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity