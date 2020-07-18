Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

11132 Acoma St Available 08/01/20 Impeccable Northeast Home With Refrigerated Air Located In Quiet Neighborhood - Impeccable Northeast home with refrigerated air located in quiet neighborhood. Home features living area, breakfast area, loft, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, half bathroom & two car garage. Amenities included are two fireplaces, updated light fixtures, full stainless steel kitchen appliance package, kitchen island, balcony & much more. Home features professional front and back landscaping with artificial turf, xeriscape, trees & stamped concrete & covered patio. Home located close to parks, schools, shopping, freeway access & Ft. Bliss. Come view this home today as it will be ready immediate move in August 1st!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1855885)