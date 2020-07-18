All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 11132 Acoma St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
11132 Acoma St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

11132 Acoma St

11132 Acoma Street · (915) 503-1013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11132 Acoma Street, El Paso, TX 79934

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11132 Acoma St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1772 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
11132 Acoma St Available 08/01/20 Impeccable Northeast Home With Refrigerated Air Located In Quiet Neighborhood - Impeccable Northeast home with refrigerated air located in quiet neighborhood. Home features living area, breakfast area, loft, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, half bathroom & two car garage. Amenities included are two fireplaces, updated light fixtures, full stainless steel kitchen appliance package, kitchen island, balcony & much more. Home features professional front and back landscaping with artificial turf, xeriscape, trees & stamped concrete & covered patio. Home located close to parks, schools, shopping, freeway access & Ft. Bliss. Come view this home today as it will be ready immediate move in August 1st!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1855885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11132 Acoma St have any available units?
11132 Acoma St has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 11132 Acoma St have?
Some of 11132 Acoma St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11132 Acoma St currently offering any rent specials?
11132 Acoma St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11132 Acoma St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11132 Acoma St is pet friendly.
Does 11132 Acoma St offer parking?
Yes, 11132 Acoma St offers parking.
Does 11132 Acoma St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11132 Acoma St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11132 Acoma St have a pool?
No, 11132 Acoma St does not have a pool.
Does 11132 Acoma St have accessible units?
No, 11132 Acoma St does not have accessible units.
Does 11132 Acoma St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11132 Acoma St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 11132 Acoma St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave
El Paso, TX 79930
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr
El Paso, TX 79936
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St
El Paso, TX 79925
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct
El Paso, TX 79902
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr
El Paso, TX 79902
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr
El Paso, TX 79912

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolsEl Paso Dog Friendly Apartments
El Paso Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Horizon City, TX
Socorro, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mesa HillsStonehaven
Remcon
Los Paseos

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity