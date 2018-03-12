1111 Whitaker Lane

Amenities

This single-story gem sits in a terrific location in the heart of Kern Place. It's a charming mid-century home that has been remodeled throughout. You'll find a combination of hardwoods, tile flooring, & carpets. A classic living/dining room combination features a sparkling chandelier defining the dining area. There's a huge den, with a wood-clad ceiling, that would make a wonderful man (or woman) cave or a marvelous family space. The kitchen has room enough for a breakfast table & includes a gas range, plenty of storage with handsome dark cabinets, & the refrigerator also stays. There are 3 bedrooms with 2 baths. COLD refrigerated air! A separate laundry room offers extra storage & the washer & dryer are already in place. The backyard is surrounded by rock walls. Being within walking distance to UTEP is a great added feature & this home is also pet friendly. Come & take a look today!