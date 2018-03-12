All apartments in El Paso
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:41 PM

1111 Whitaker Lane

1111 Whitaker Lane · (915) 820-8281
Location

1111 Whitaker Lane, El Paso, TX 79902
Kern Place

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2450 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This single-story gem sits in a terrific location in the heart of Kern Place. It's a charming mid-century home that has been remodeled throughout. You'll find a combination of hardwoods, tile flooring, & carpets. A classic living/dining room combination features a sparkling chandelier defining the dining area. There's a huge den, with a wood-clad ceiling, that would make a wonderful man (or woman) cave or a marvelous family space. The kitchen has room enough for a breakfast table & includes a gas range, plenty of storage with handsome dark cabinets, & the refrigerator also stays. There are 3 bedrooms with 2 baths. COLD refrigerated air! A separate laundry room offers extra storage & the washer & dryer are already in place. The backyard is surrounded by rock walls. Being within walking distance to UTEP is a great added feature & this home is also pet friendly. Come & take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Whitaker Lane have any available units?
1111 Whitaker Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Whitaker Lane have?
Some of 1111 Whitaker Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Whitaker Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Whitaker Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Whitaker Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 Whitaker Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1111 Whitaker Lane offer parking?
No, 1111 Whitaker Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Whitaker Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 Whitaker Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Whitaker Lane have a pool?
No, 1111 Whitaker Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Whitaker Lane have accessible units?
No, 1111 Whitaker Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Whitaker Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 Whitaker Lane has units with dishwashers.
