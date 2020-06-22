All apartments in El Paso
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

10941 Duster

10941 Duster Drive · (915) 588-9489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10941 Duster Drive, El Paso, TX 79934

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10941 Duster · Avail. Aug 8

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
sauna
10941 Duster Available 08/08/20 - Beautiful single story home with refrigerated a/c located in Sandstone Ranch. This home has over 1500 square ft of living space with 2 Living areas, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. It boasts beautiful wide plank laminate flooring, and an updated kitchen with white quartz countertops & stainless steel appliances. It is close to Loop 375, Ft. Bliss, restaurants, shopping less than a mile away and walking distance to parks and schools. As you enter the home you will notice the first living area that flows into the eat-in kitchen and into a second living area with a fireplace. Walking through the hallway you'll see 1 full bath, a laundry room and 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom has real hardwood flooring, a full bathroom with a separate shower and jetted tub. There are ceiling fans throughout and the lovely backyard is landscaped with a covered patio and sauna. A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

(RLNE5854167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10941 Duster have any available units?
10941 Duster has a unit available for $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 10941 Duster have?
Some of 10941 Duster's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10941 Duster currently offering any rent specials?
10941 Duster isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10941 Duster pet-friendly?
Yes, 10941 Duster is pet friendly.
Does 10941 Duster offer parking?
Yes, 10941 Duster does offer parking.
Does 10941 Duster have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10941 Duster does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10941 Duster have a pool?
No, 10941 Duster does not have a pool.
Does 10941 Duster have accessible units?
No, 10941 Duster does not have accessible units.
Does 10941 Duster have units with dishwashers?
No, 10941 Duster does not have units with dishwashers.
