10941 Duster Available 08/08/20 - Beautiful single story home with refrigerated a/c located in Sandstone Ranch. This home has over 1500 square ft of living space with 2 Living areas, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. It boasts beautiful wide plank laminate flooring, and an updated kitchen with white quartz countertops & stainless steel appliances. It is close to Loop 375, Ft. Bliss, restaurants, shopping less than a mile away and walking distance to parks and schools. As you enter the home you will notice the first living area that flows into the eat-in kitchen and into a second living area with a fireplace. Walking through the hallway you'll see 1 full bath, a laundry room and 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom has real hardwood flooring, a full bathroom with a separate shower and jetted tub. There are ceiling fans throughout and the lovely backyard is landscaped with a covered patio and sauna. A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



(RLNE5854167)