Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Nice home on the Northeast of El Paso, 15 mins to Fort Bliss. The home is spacious with all bedrooms are upstairs, with A/C unit, hardwood floors, and ceramic tile. The appliances include are the refrigerator, gas stove, and dishwasher. The formal dinning room and living room combo, home has a fireplace in the den. The backyard has a covered patio with high fences.