El Paso, TX
10801 RHYOLITE Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 PM

10801 RHYOLITE Drive

10801 Rhyolite Drive · (915) 219-9158
Location

10801 Rhyolite Drive, El Paso, TX 79924
Shearman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is located in the Northeast in a well-established neighborhood. The home features three bedrooms and one full bathroom. Living area is large and open; it has ceramic tile and a large window that overlooks the front of the home. The breakfast area is open to the living and kitchen. Kitchen comes with all appliances, large pantry and a unique light fixture. Good size bedrooms are all carpeted for that cozy feel. One of the bedrooms has an access door to the full size shared bath. One of the other bedrooms has alcove shelving for additional decoration. The over-sized backyard is completely fenced in and ready for your personal touch. Home also has an attached one car garage where you will find your full size washer and dryer hookups.Please verify schools, call for availability, apply on line ,at www.nppelpaso.com *our company can only work with a two week move in time frame/hold period

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10801 RHYOLITE Drive have any available units?
10801 RHYOLITE Drive has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 10801 RHYOLITE Drive have?
Some of 10801 RHYOLITE Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10801 RHYOLITE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10801 RHYOLITE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10801 RHYOLITE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10801 RHYOLITE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 10801 RHYOLITE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10801 RHYOLITE Drive does offer parking.
Does 10801 RHYOLITE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10801 RHYOLITE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10801 RHYOLITE Drive have a pool?
No, 10801 RHYOLITE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10801 RHYOLITE Drive have accessible units?
No, 10801 RHYOLITE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10801 RHYOLITE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10801 RHYOLITE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
