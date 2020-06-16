10801 RHYOLITE Drive

Amenities

This home is located in the Northeast in a well-established neighborhood. The home features three bedrooms and one full bathroom. Living area is large and open; it has ceramic tile and a large window that overlooks the front of the home. The breakfast area is open to the living and kitchen. Kitchen comes with all appliances, large pantry and a unique light fixture. Good size bedrooms are all carpeted for that cozy feel. One of the bedrooms has an access door to the full size shared bath. One of the other bedrooms has alcove shelving for additional decoration. The over-sized backyard is completely fenced in and ready for your personal touch. Home also has an attached one car garage where you will find your full size washer and dryer hookups.Please verify schools, call for availability, apply on line ,at www.nppelpaso.com *our company can only work with a two week move in time frame/hold period