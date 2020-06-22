All apartments in El Paso
10737 Aquamarine
10737 Aquamarine

10737 Aquamarine Street · No Longer Available
Location

10737 Aquamarine Street, El Paso, TX 79924
Shearman

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great move in ready home close to Ft. Bliss + MOVE IN SPECIAL. - Great move in ready single story home with all you are looking for. This is a lovely home featuring a living space of 1,204 SqFt, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Laundry area inside the attached single car garage, and a lovely kitchen equipped with stove, fridge, and dishwasher. Enjoy the summer gatherings at the large backyard or the low-maintenance front yard with fencing all around for privacy, walking distance to Jorge Montalvo/Shearman Park for a family picnic or a trail walk, and enjoying a gorgeous view of the Franklin Mountains. Home is located close to schools, shopping, and Ft. Bliss with easy access to Dyer St, Railroad Drive, and Loop 375.

Lets not forget this home also is a pet-friendly property welcoming your dogs* and cats. READY TO MOVE IN - APPLY TODAY and take advantage of the $199 move in special. Dont wait and give us a call today!

(RLNE5851366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10737 Aquamarine have any available units?
10737 Aquamarine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 10737 Aquamarine have?
Some of 10737 Aquamarine's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10737 Aquamarine currently offering any rent specials?
10737 Aquamarine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10737 Aquamarine pet-friendly?
Yes, 10737 Aquamarine is pet friendly.
Does 10737 Aquamarine offer parking?
Yes, 10737 Aquamarine does offer parking.
Does 10737 Aquamarine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10737 Aquamarine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10737 Aquamarine have a pool?
No, 10737 Aquamarine does not have a pool.
Does 10737 Aquamarine have accessible units?
No, 10737 Aquamarine does not have accessible units.
Does 10737 Aquamarine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10737 Aquamarine has units with dishwashers.
