10737 Aquamarine

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great move in ready home close to Ft. Bliss + MOVE IN SPECIAL. - Great move in ready single story home with all you are looking for. This is a lovely home featuring a living space of 1,204 SqFt, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Laundry area inside the attached single car garage, and a lovely kitchen equipped with stove, fridge, and dishwasher. Enjoy the summer gatherings at the large backyard or the low-maintenance front yard with fencing all around for privacy, walking distance to Jorge Montalvo/Shearman Park for a family picnic or a trail walk, and enjoying a gorgeous view of the Franklin Mountains. Home is located close to schools, shopping, and Ft. Bliss with easy access to Dyer St, Railroad Drive, and Loop 375.



Lets not forget this home also is a pet-friendly property welcoming your dogs* and cats. READY TO MOVE IN - APPLY TODAY and take advantage of the $199 move in special. Dont wait and give us a call today!



(RLNE5851366)