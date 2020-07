Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

10736 OBSIDIAN - Come and view this cozy single story home that features three bedrooms, one full bath and utility closet. Dinette area that leads to kitchen. Ceramic tile thru out home, no carpet. Fenced all around home and good size backyard. Close to shopping centers and restaurants. Just minutes to Fort Bliss.



(RLNE5219644)