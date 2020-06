Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Home is ready to moved in. Home has three bedroom and 1 full bath. There is tile flooring throughout the house. Home had Refrigerated air for those hot night with one care garage. Call To schedule appt to show home. Huge backyard! Home comes w/ Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Washer/Dryer Hookup located in garage.