El Paso, TX
10020 Kenworthy
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

10020 Kenworthy

10020 Kenworthy Street · (915) 588-9489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10020 Kenworthy Street, El Paso, TX 79924
Terrace Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10020 Kenworthy · Avail. Jul 10

$890

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1314 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10020 Kenworthy Available 07/10/20 - Northeast El Paso 3 bed, 1.5 bath with ice cold REFRIG A/C. All tiled flooring, roomy eat-in kitchen and conveniently located close to schools, parks and quick access to Ft. Bliss. A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. *Virtual Showings Available*

(RLNE1914009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10020 Kenworthy have any available units?
10020 Kenworthy has a unit available for $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
Is 10020 Kenworthy currently offering any rent specials?
10020 Kenworthy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10020 Kenworthy pet-friendly?
Yes, 10020 Kenworthy is pet friendly.
Does 10020 Kenworthy offer parking?
No, 10020 Kenworthy does not offer parking.
Does 10020 Kenworthy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10020 Kenworthy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10020 Kenworthy have a pool?
No, 10020 Kenworthy does not have a pool.
Does 10020 Kenworthy have accessible units?
No, 10020 Kenworthy does not have accessible units.
Does 10020 Kenworthy have units with dishwashers?
No, 10020 Kenworthy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10020 Kenworthy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10020 Kenworthy has units with air conditioning.
