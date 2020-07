Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities parking

Spacious home on over a half acre lot with nature all around. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laminate flooring in Master bedroom, tile in the wet areas. A spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cooktop, separate oven and copper sink. Wood burning Fireplaces in the dinning room and kitchen. Do not miss the opportunity to view this very unique property! Short term lease available