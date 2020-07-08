All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:25 AM

824 Skyline Drive

824 Skyline Dr · No Longer Available
Location

824 Skyline Dr, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
RENT SPECIAL! Call for details! Completely renovated duplex for rent in Duncanville!! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 1183 Sq ft. Fresh paint throughout, all new flooring, new stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, new light fixtures. Kitchen with lots of storage and equipped with electric range, dishwasher and built in microwave. Very spacious living, dining and kitchen area. Three good size bedrooms and two full baths. Utility room, 2 car garage, Fenced yard. Pets welcome! Pictures of identical neighboring unit 822.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Skyline Drive have any available units?
824 Skyline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 Skyline Drive have?
Some of 824 Skyline Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
824 Skyline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 Skyline Drive is pet friendly.
Does 824 Skyline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 824 Skyline Drive offers parking.
Does 824 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Skyline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Skyline Drive have a pool?
No, 824 Skyline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 824 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 824 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 Skyline Drive has units with dishwashers.

