735 Middale Rd

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable 3 Bed 1.5 Bath in Duncanville - Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home with garage conversion that can be used as a bedroom, office or second living area. This home is nestled in a well established neighborhood. Huge living area opens to formal dining and galley kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite counter tops dark cabinets, electric range and built in microwave and fridge. Full size utility room, over sized landscaped yard with screened in patio! . Minutes away from Lakeside Park. Close proximity to shopping, schools and more. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today! Must See!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license



