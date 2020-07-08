All apartments in Duncanville
Find more places like 735 Middale Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
735 Middale Rd
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:18 AM

735 Middale Rd

735 Middale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duncanville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

735 Middale Road, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 3 Bed 1.5 Bath in Duncanville - Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home with garage conversion that can be used as a bedroom, office or second living area. This home is nestled in a well established neighborhood. Huge living area opens to formal dining and galley kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite counter tops dark cabinets, electric range and built in microwave and fridge. Full size utility room, over sized landscaped yard with screened in patio! . Minutes away from Lakeside Park. Close proximity to shopping, schools and more. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today! Must See!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license

(RLNE2083210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Middale Rd have any available units?
735 Middale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 Middale Rd have?
Some of 735 Middale Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 Middale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
735 Middale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Middale Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 735 Middale Rd is pet friendly.
Does 735 Middale Rd offer parking?
Yes, 735 Middale Rd offers parking.
Does 735 Middale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 Middale Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Middale Rd have a pool?
No, 735 Middale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 735 Middale Rd have accessible units?
No, 735 Middale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Middale Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 Middale Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1303 Main
1303 S Main St
Duncanville, TX 75137
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67
Duncanville, TX 75137

Similar Pages

Duncanville 1 BedroomsDuncanville 2 Bedrooms
Duncanville Apartments with GymDuncanville Cheap Places
Duncanville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TX
Forney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District