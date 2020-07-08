All apartments in Duncanville
Find more places like 727 Ida Vista Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
727 Ida Vista Court
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:47 PM

727 Ida Vista Court

727 Ida Vista Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duncanville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

727 Ida Vista Court, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This magnificent two-story home is located in a beautiful wooded neighborhood, just minutes from I-20. This home has a cozy feel, yet it is incredibly spacious with its five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, two living areas, an office/sun room, and a converted garage divided into a workshop and additional living space.

This home is filled with special touches and updates throughout, such as vaulted ceilings, skylights, custom-built closets, built-in shelving, and window seats. Amenities include a built-in double oven, built-in stove top, built-in refrigerator, built-in microwave, and a dishwasher.

The exterior features a large backyard deck with hot tub and an outside storage shed. This home comes with an active security system installed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250.00, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,250.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Ida Vista Court have any available units?
727 Ida Vista Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 Ida Vista Court have?
Some of 727 Ida Vista Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Ida Vista Court currently offering any rent specials?
727 Ida Vista Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Ida Vista Court pet-friendly?
No, 727 Ida Vista Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 727 Ida Vista Court offer parking?
Yes, 727 Ida Vista Court offers parking.
Does 727 Ida Vista Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Ida Vista Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Ida Vista Court have a pool?
No, 727 Ida Vista Court does not have a pool.
Does 727 Ida Vista Court have accessible units?
No, 727 Ida Vista Court does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Ida Vista Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 Ida Vista Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1303 Main
1303 S Main St
Duncanville, TX 75137
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67
Duncanville, TX 75137

Similar Pages

Duncanville 1 BedroomsDuncanville 2 Bedrooms
Duncanville Apartments with GymDuncanville Cheap Places
Duncanville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TX
Forney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District