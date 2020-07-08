727 Ida Vista Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This magnificent two-story home is located in a beautiful wooded neighborhood, just minutes from I-20. This home has a cozy feel, yet it is incredibly spacious with its five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, two living areas, an office/sun room, and a converted garage divided into a workshop and additional living space.



This home is filled with special touches and updates throughout, such as vaulted ceilings, skylights, custom-built closets, built-in shelving, and window seats. Amenities include a built-in double oven, built-in stove top, built-in refrigerator, built-in microwave, and a dishwasher.



The exterior features a large backyard deck with hot tub and an outside storage shed. This home comes with an active security system installed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250.00, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,250.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.