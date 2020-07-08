Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

710 Bow Creek Ct Available 04/06/20 Coming Soon!!! - This house is incredible!! As you drive up the elevated and winding driveway that overlooks your neighbors homes, you feel like you have traveled to the countryside! Property has a storage building, large concrete rear porch, and a gazebo for entertaining. Up this drive you find beautiful trees and a home that is tucked away just for you. The original mid century feel will engulf your senses and make you just fall in love with this home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5186344)