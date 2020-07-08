All apartments in Duncanville
Find more places like 710 Bow Creek Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
710 Bow Creek Ct
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:10 AM

710 Bow Creek Ct

710 Bow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duncanville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

710 Bow Creek Drive, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
710 Bow Creek Ct Available 04/06/20 Coming Soon!!! - This house is incredible!! As you drive up the elevated and winding driveway that overlooks your neighbors homes, you feel like you have traveled to the countryside! Property has a storage building, large concrete rear porch, and a gazebo for entertaining. Up this drive you find beautiful trees and a home that is tucked away just for you. The original mid century feel will engulf your senses and make you just fall in love with this home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5186344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Bow Creek Ct have any available units?
710 Bow Creek Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 Bow Creek Ct have?
Some of 710 Bow Creek Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Bow Creek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
710 Bow Creek Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Bow Creek Ct pet-friendly?
No, 710 Bow Creek Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 710 Bow Creek Ct offer parking?
Yes, 710 Bow Creek Ct offers parking.
Does 710 Bow Creek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Bow Creek Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Bow Creek Ct have a pool?
No, 710 Bow Creek Ct does not have a pool.
Does 710 Bow Creek Ct have accessible units?
No, 710 Bow Creek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Bow Creek Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Bow Creek Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67
Duncanville, TX 75137
1303 Main
1303 S Main St
Duncanville, TX 75137

Similar Pages

Duncanville 1 BedroomsDuncanville 2 Bedrooms
Duncanville Apartments with GymDuncanville Cheap Places
Duncanville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TX
Forney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District