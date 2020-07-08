615 E Cherry Street

Amenities

Nice single family home in Duncanville. All new inside paint and new plank flooring. New carpet in 4 bedrooms. This home has 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. There are a lot of built in bookcases in back living area and also has a fireplace. Nice ceiling fans, garage opener, blinds. All electric. Yard is good sized with storage shed and is fenced. No smoking, no pets, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.