Duncanville, TX
615 E Cherry Street
615 E Cherry Street

615 East Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

615 East Cherry Street, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice single family home in Duncanville. All new inside paint and new plank flooring. New carpet in 4 bedrooms. This home has 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. There are a lot of built in bookcases in back living area and also has a fireplace. Nice ceiling fans, garage opener, blinds. All electric. Yard is good sized with storage shed and is fenced. No smoking, no pets, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 E Cherry Street have any available units?
615 E Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 E Cherry Street have?
Some of 615 E Cherry Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 E Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
615 E Cherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 E Cherry Street pet-friendly?
No, 615 E Cherry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 615 E Cherry Street offer parking?
Yes, 615 E Cherry Street offers parking.
Does 615 E Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 E Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 E Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 615 E Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 615 E Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 615 E Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 615 E Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 E Cherry Street has units with dishwashers.

