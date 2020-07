Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cute two story home is waiting for you! Great layout featuring vaulted ceilings, with an interior balcony overlooking the living room from the second story, gorgeous laminate wood flooring, a wood burning fireplace and a two car garage. Kitchen looks into the dining room offering easy access to the utility room. Master suite, located on the 1st floor, has a private bathroom and access to the backyard. This beauty is move-in ready!