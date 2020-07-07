Very nice three bedroom brick home in popular Silver Creek addition. Brand new carpet and paint. Nice back yard with storage building. This home has close to 2000 sq ft. Close to schools and Costco. Owner will replace kitchen flooring. Bring picky clients.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 430 Timberline Drive have any available units?
430 Timberline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.