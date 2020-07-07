All apartments in Duncanville
Duncanville, TX
430 Timberline Drive
430 Timberline Drive

430 Timberline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

430 Timberline Drive, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice three bedroom brick home in popular Silver Creek addition. Brand new carpet and paint. Nice back yard with storage building. This home has close to 2000 sq ft. Close to schools and Costco. Owner will replace kitchen flooring. Bring picky clients.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Timberline Drive have any available units?
430 Timberline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Timberline Drive have?
Some of 430 Timberline Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Timberline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
430 Timberline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Timberline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 430 Timberline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 430 Timberline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 430 Timberline Drive offers parking.
Does 430 Timberline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Timberline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Timberline Drive have a pool?
No, 430 Timberline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 430 Timberline Drive have accessible units?
No, 430 Timberline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Timberline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Timberline Drive has units with dishwashers.

