411 Meadowlark Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated renovation. This home is the perfect combination of modern upgrades and a nostalgic 1980's design. Almost everything is brand new. The living room contains plenty of natural light, paired with a plethora of canned lighting for night usage. All paint is brand new and high-quality throughout. Kitchen has been upgraded with brand new level 2 granite and tile backsplash. All bathrooms are updated, one being a jack and jill, shared restroom, and the master having a combo shower and tub with a dual vanity. This home has easy and quick access to the main roads in Duncanville, with plenty of additional parking behind the 2 car garage.