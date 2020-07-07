All apartments in Duncanville
Duncanville, TX
411 Meadowlark Lane
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:12 AM

411 Meadowlark Lane

411 Meadowlark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

411 Meadowlark Lane, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated renovation. This home is the perfect combination of modern upgrades and a nostalgic 1980's design. Almost everything is brand new. The living room contains plenty of natural light, paired with a plethora of canned lighting for night usage. All paint is brand new and high-quality throughout. Kitchen has been upgraded with brand new level 2 granite and tile backsplash. All bathrooms are updated, one being a jack and jill, shared restroom, and the master having a combo shower and tub with a dual vanity. This home has easy and quick access to the main roads in Duncanville, with plenty of additional parking behind the 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Meadowlark Lane have any available units?
411 Meadowlark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Meadowlark Lane have?
Some of 411 Meadowlark Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Meadowlark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
411 Meadowlark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Meadowlark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 411 Meadowlark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 411 Meadowlark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 411 Meadowlark Lane offers parking.
Does 411 Meadowlark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Meadowlark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Meadowlark Lane have a pool?
No, 411 Meadowlark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 411 Meadowlark Lane have accessible units?
No, 411 Meadowlark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Meadowlark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Meadowlark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

